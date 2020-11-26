Taeyeon stuns the Internet with her pictorials for Japanese fashion magazines

Korean netizens are in awe over Taeyeon's gorgeous and sultry pictorials for Japanese fashion magazines.



On November 26th, the Japanese fashion magazine 'ViVi' released an interview with Taeyeon along with her classy yet seductive pictorial. In the interview, Taeyeon revealed her thoughts about her Japanese album '#GirlsSpkOut'. You can read the full interview here.

Previously on November 25th, Taeyeon revealed her photoshoot for the Japanese fashion magazine 'anan' on her Instagram. Netizens have been complimenting her bold outfit choices and how she can pull off sultry styles as well.

Check out her pictures below. What do you think?