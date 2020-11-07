CNBLUE reveal their own time in 'Re-Code' teaser image

CNBLUE have revealed a new teaser image for 'Re-Code'.



The teaser features a clock that states, "Past, Present, and Future. Then, Now and Forever." Yonghwa, Jungshin, and Minhyuk are making their first comeback in 3 years and 8 months as well as their first since wrapping up their military enlistment and renewing their contracts with FNC Entertainment.



CNBLUE's eighth mini album 'Re-Code' is set to drop on November 17 KST.



Stay tuned for updates on CNBLUE's comeback!

