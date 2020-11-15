GFRIEND's SinB puts on powerful dance performance as STUDIO CHOOM's November 2020 'Artist of the Month'

GFRIEND's SinB has been selected as STUDIO CHOOM's 'Artist of the Month'!

On November 15 KST, the idol was announced as the K-Pop dance-centered YouTube channel's 'Artist of the Month' for November 2020, being the second to earn the title since the honor began last month with IZ*ONE's Chaeyeon. For her commemorative video, SinB is joined by a number of back-up dancers as she puts on a hip-hop dance performance to American rapper Saweetie's hit single "Tap In."



According to the video, the dance was created by Korean choreographers Eunju Kim and Soyeon Park, whom both have previously created choreography for not only GFRIEND, but many other artists on the Big Hit Labels.



Meanwhile, SinB and the rest of GFRIEND are currently promoting their comeback single "MAGO," which was released on November 9.

Check out SinB's dance performance above!