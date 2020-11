aespa has set up their official TikTok channel!

On November 15 KST, the upcoming SM Entertainment girl group revealed their new TikTok account, having already posted three clips to the short-form mobile video social media app. Though they are still an undebuted group, aespa's account already has over 23.7K fans and 53.5K hearts!



Meanwhile, aespa will be making their official debut on November 17.



Follow aespa's TikTok account here!