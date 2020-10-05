3

IZ*ONE's Lee Chae Yeon performs dynamic dance to Stefflon Don's '16 Shots' after being named Studio Choom's 'Artist of the Month'

Lee Chae Yeon is continuing to receive love for her incredible dancing skills!

On October 5 KST, the IZ*ONE member was named 'Artist of the Month' by Mnet's dance-centered YouTube channel Studio Choom, which the idol celebrated with a dance performance set to British rapper Stefflon Don's single "16 Shots." According to the video, the dance was created by Korean choreographer Ali Lee, who has choreographed for a number of popular K-Pop acts including Natty, CRAVITY, Stray Kids, and more.

Meanwhile, Lee Chae Yeon and the rest of IZ*ONE are currently preparing to release their 1st full-length Japanese album 'Twelve,' which is set for release on October 21.

Check out the full performance above!

