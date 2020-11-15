aespa enters a futuristic fantasy in MV teaser for debut single 'Black Mamba'

SM Entertainment's latest girl group is coming soon!





On November 16 KST, aespa released the music video teaser for their upcoming debut single "Black Mamba." In the clip, a strong bass melody plays as a colorful and mysterious world unfolds, including stunning and whimsical shots of all four members. Alluding to the song's title, the teaser also includes some snake imagery, including a long CGI snake that slithers its way into the subway the group stands in, ending the video by 'attacking' the viewer.



Meanwhile, aespa is set to make their debut on November 17.

Check out the "Black Mamba" MV teaser above!