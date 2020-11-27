50 Music Video Posted by jennywill 2 hours ago DPR Live, Crush, and Jae cross boundaries in 'Jam & Butterfly' AKP STAFF Youtube DPR Live, Crush, and DAY6's Jae worked together to bring fans "Jam & Butterfly". The song is an R&B soul song, and all three artists participated in composing and writing lyrics for the song. DPR Cream, the producer of the song, also helped in composing it. Listen to the track above. Share this article Facebook Twitter DAY6JaeDPR Live 1 448 Share 100% Upvoted
