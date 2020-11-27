5

DPR Live, Crush, and Jae cross boundaries in 'Jam & Butterfly'

DPR LiveCrush, and DAY6's Jae worked together to bring fans "Jam & Butterfly".

The song is an R&B soul song, and all three artists participated in composing and writing lyrics for the song. DPR Cream, the producer of the song, also helped in composing it.

Listen to the track above.

  1. DAY6
  2. Jae
  3. DPR Live
Infskzday0 pt 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

This is such a great collaboration, so proud of Jae!

