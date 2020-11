Jo Kwon and Sunye reminisced back almost 20 years ago.

The pair met 19 years ago in 2001, when they were part of J.Y. Park's '99% Challenge Project'. They have been close friends since then, and they've released a duet that reminisces back to the first steps they took in 2001. The friends sing about understanding and giving strength to each other as they run toward the same goal.



Check out the beautiful lyrics video above.