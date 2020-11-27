IZ*ONE shine in the spotlight in group 'One-reeler' image

IZ*ONE has revealed their 'Becoming One' group teaser image 'One-reeler / Act IV'.



Just like the individual teasers, the 'Produce 48' project girl group members stand in the spotlight for their group teaser image. 'One-reeler / Act IV' is IZ*ONE's fourth mini-album, and it's set to drop on December 7 KST.



Check out IZ*ONE's new teaser below.