BTS share a message of encouragement in 'Life Goes On' MV

BTS's special new album 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' is finally here!

'BE (Deluxe Edition)' contains a total of 8 brand new tracks including the title track "Life Goes On", "Fly To My Room", "Blue & Grey", "Telepathy", "Dis-ease", "Stay" and "Skit". Each of the BTS members took part in every aspect of the album's creation process, including the members' participating as composers and lyricists in all 8 tracks, plus more.

"Life Goes On" is a unique, alternative hip-hop genre topped with a melodic acoustic guitar sound. The song delivers a message of comfort and encouragement for all listeners around the world facing unforeseen circumstances.

Watch BTS's full "Live Goes On" MV, directed by Jungkook, above!