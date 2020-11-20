8

Music Video
Posted by beansss 12 minutes ago

BTS share a message of encouragement in 'Life Goes On' MV

AKP STAFF

BTS's special new album 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' is finally here!

'BE (Deluxe Edition)' contains a total of 8 brand new tracks including the title track "Life Goes On", "Fly To My Room", "Blue & Grey", "Telepathy", "Dis-ease", "Stay" and "Skit". Each of the BTS members took part in every aspect of the album's creation process, including the members' participating as composers and lyricists in all 8 tracks, plus more.

"Life Goes On" is a unique, alternative hip-hop genre topped with a melodic acoustic guitar sound. The song delivers a message of comfort and encouragement for all listeners around the world facing unforeseen circumstances. 

Watch BTS's full "Live Goes On" MV, directed by Jungkook, above!

  1. BTS
  2. Jungkook
naaali402 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

It's so beautiful IM SPEECHLESS

darkangel4525,294 pts 6 minutes ago 1
6 minutes ago

This is Mono 2.0 so beautiful and uplifting!

