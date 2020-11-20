Song Joong Ki x Kim Tae Ri's 'Space Sweepers' confirms worldwide Netflix premiere

Director Jo Sung Hee's upcoming new sci-fi blockbuster film 'Space Sweepers' is officially coming to Netflix soon!

On November 20, Netflix Korea confirmed the release of 'Space Sweepers' in over 190 countries and in 31 different languages, with the film's full premiere date being announced soon.

'Space Sweepers', starring Song Joong Ki, Kim Tae Ri, Jin Sun Kyu, and Yoo Hae Jin, tells the story of a crew of outer space rogues on board the S.S. Victory in the year 2092. While foraging for useful "space trash", the crew stumbles upon an android, Dorothy, which they soon discover to be a lethal mass destruction weapon. The film marks the first ever Korean sci-fi blockbuster film centered in outer space.

Stay tuned for more details on the Netflix premiere of 'Space Sweepers'!