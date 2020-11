These 6 top celebrities were chosen by the Korean public as "My Favorite Celebrity" each year for the past 3 years, from 2018-2020!

Find out who they are below! Who is your favorite Korean celebrity?

1. Yoo Jae Suk

#1 in 2018

#1 in 2019

#1 in 2020

2. IU

#2 in 2018

#2 in 2019

#3 in 2020







3. BTS

#3 in 2018

#6 in 2019

#2 in 2020

4. Park Bo Gum

#4 in 2018

#4 in 2019

#6 in 2020



5. Suzy

#7 in 2018

#5 in 2019

#9 in 2020



6. Lee Seung Gi

#9 in 2018

#8 in 2019

#10 in 2020