aespa's Giselle hits in the streets in intro teaser video
Am I the only one that finds this trendy crystal look on the eyes cringy and awkward? Like the girl does not need much make-up she is pretty enough as it is...SM is not making this debut as good as they wished that it was. Kinda messy
HOLD ON SHES SO GOOD OMG??? I’m shook
