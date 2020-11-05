5

2

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 12 minutes ago

aespa's Giselle hits in the streets in intro teaser video

AKP STAFF

aespa's Giselle hits in the streets in intro teaser video

  1. aespa
  2. Giselle
4 474 Share 71% Upvoted

1

theharshtruth133 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

Am I the only one that finds this trendy crystal look on the eyes cringy and awkward? Like the girl does not need much make-up she is pretty enough as it is...SM is not making this debut as good as they wished that it was. Kinda messy

Share

1

kxk7,339 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

HOLD ON SHES SO GOOD OMG??? I’m shook

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Weeekly
Weeekly 'Zig Zag' in performance MV
2 minutes ago   0   30
Stray Kids, Han
Stray Kids' Han drops solo track 'I Got It'
11 minutes ago   0   466
EXO, Chanyeol
Netizens poke fun at EXO's Chanyeol
5 days ago   320   129,069

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND