Yezi has revealed the latest teaser image for 'Subtle'.
In the teaser image, Yezi bares her shoulder against a red backdrop. She'll be releasing a new single titled 'Subtle' that combines hip hop with a delicate, relaxed melody, which marks her first official music release in approximately 7 months since her single 'Home'.
Yezi's new single drops on October 22 KST.
20
5
Posted by1 day ago
Yezi shows a shoulder in red for 'Subtle' teaser image
Yezi has revealed the latest teaser image for 'Subtle'.
0 864 Share 80% Upvoted
Log in to comment