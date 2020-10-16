20

1 day ago

Yezi shows a shoulder in red for 'Subtle' teaser image

Yezi has revealed the latest teaser image for 'Subtle'.

In the teaser image, Yezi bares her shoulder against a red backdrop. She'll be releasing a new single titled 'Subtle' that combines hip hop with a delicate, relaxed melody, which marks her first official music release in approximately 7 months since her single 'Home'.

Yezi's new single drops on October 22 KST.

