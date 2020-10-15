19

Watch a recap of BTS's 'Dynamite' performance from Incheon International Airport for the '2020 BBMAs'!

On October 14, BTS attended the '2020 Billboard Music Awards' digitally instead of in-person, by performing their 'Hot 100' topping track "Dynamite" from Korea's Incheon International Airport!

While the BTS members utilized the spacious interior of Incheon International Airport's terminals, a live jazz band also joined in digitally through an LED screen behind the boys. You can watch a recap of BTS's fun performance above!

Meanwhile, earlier during the live '2020 BBMAs', BTS took home the 'Top Social Artist' award for the 4th consecutive year. The group is also expected to make a comeback this coming November 20 with their new album, 'BE'. 

darkangel4524,638 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

BTS really RENTED OUT Incheon airport to perform Dynamite, LMAO. They never just do whatever, I LOVE IT. I guess with the IPO BigHit really can afford this and much more.

