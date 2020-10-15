2

Posted by beansss

Park Seo Joon shows off his pure side in three unique cover editions for 'Elle'

Actor Park Seo Joon has graced a total of three unique cover editions for the November issue of 'Elle' magazine!

For this pictorial, Park Seo Joon bared a pure, unblemished side with intimate, close-up shots, and also went for a clean, crisp suit look for the fall season. Later on during his interview, Park Seo Joon was asked to point out his very own charm point. He said, "This is the most difficult question... I want to approach everything adequately, whether it be acting or my life."

In addition, Park Seo Joon shared his personal approach to maintaining good relationships. "The closer you are to a person, the more you have to respect their boundaries. No matter how comfortable you are with someone, you shouldn't say things that might hurt them." 

Check out Park Seo Joon's stylish 'Elle' covers below!

