WINNER's Song Min Ho has dropped the first teaser poster for his solo comeback album, 'Take'!

After over a year of preparations, Song Min Ho will finally be returning as a soloist this October 30 with his 2nd full album. In his first teaser poster, Song Min Ho gives off an eerie mood as his silhouette is reflected blearily in what seems to be a puddle of water.

Stay tuned for more information on Song Min Ho's return!