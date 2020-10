Rookie boy group TREASURE surprised fans with an unannounced MV released for B.L.T (Bling Like This)!

On October 4, the group unveiled the selfie version MV on their official YouTube channel. This video features a cute scrapbook aesthetic, with the boys taking the wheel with filming.

B.L.T is a track included in the group's 2nd single album, "The First Step: Chapter Two". Check out the MV above!