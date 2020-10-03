BLACKPINK’s ‘Lovesick Girls’ debut at 3rd on Spotify Global Chart; tops various music charts worldwide

On the world’s largest music streaming platform Spotify’s Global Chart, BLACKPINK has received remarkable results with their latest album “The Album”.

Just a day after the album’s release, the album’s title track “Lovesick Girls” debut at 3rd on the said chart. All the tracks in “The Album” are also charted within top 25, with half of them within the top 10.

Aside from the Spotify Global Chart, “The Album” has also topped the iTunes Album Charts in 57 countries, including the United States.

BLACKPINK also fortifies their regional impact by also topping the biggest music chart in China, QQ Music as well as Japan’s Line Music.

Meanwhile the physical release of “The Album” is scheduled on October 6.