MONSTA X get ready to strike in 'Love Killa' MV teaser

MONSTA X have dropped their music video teaser for "Love Killa".

In the dramatic MV teaser, MONSTA X are ready to strike and end things in power suits. "Love Killa" is the title song of the group's third album 'Fatal Love', which drops on November 2 KST. 

Watch MONSTA X' "Love Killa" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

