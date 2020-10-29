MONSTA X get ready to strike in 'Love Killa' MV teaser

MONSTA X have dropped their music video teaser for "Love Killa".



In the dramatic MV teaser, MONSTA X are ready to strike and end things in power suits. "Love Killa" is the title song of the group's third album 'Fatal Love', which drops on November 2 KST.



Watch MONSTA X' "Love Killa" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.