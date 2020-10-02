Makes sure to catch U-KISS, T-ara, TEEN TOP, Narsha, & SS501 returning to the stage to perform their classic hits on SBS's Chuseok special 'MMTG'

SBS's popular web music variety series 'MMTG' will be airing a very special, Chuseok concert via the main broadcasting station tonight, on October 2 at 11 PM KST!

This upcoming 'MMTG' concert features performances by 2nd-generation K-Pop idol groups like U-KISS, T-ara, TEEN TOP, Brown Eyed Girls's Narsha, and SS501! These groups will be reuniting to perform some of their classic hits, including famous songs which were considered "songs you listen to secretly" (because of their lyrics or because the songs weren't publicly popular) at the time.

Older generation K-Pop fans can catch U-KISS members Soohyun and Kevin, all 4 members of TEEN TOP except Chunji (currently carrying out his mandatory service), T-ara members Jiyeon, Hyomin, Eunjung, and Qri, Brown Eyed Girls's Narsha, and SS501 members Kim Kyu Jong and Heo Young Saeng, some of them standing on the stage together for the first time in ages.

Watch the teaser for the Chuseok special 'MMTG' concert, above!