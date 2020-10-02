BLACKPINK talk about their Cardi B collaboration track 'Bet You Wanna'

BLACKPINK talked about their new album track "Bet You Wanna" featuring rapper Cardi B.



The YG Entertainment girl group have already released the digital version of their first full-length album 'The Album' and title song "Lovesick Girls", but fans have been curious how it was working with American rapper Cardi B. During a Naver V Live broadcast on October 2, BLACKPINK referred to the rapper as "Cardi B unnie," and Jennie expressed, "The moment you hear Cardi B's rap, it'll make you go 'Ahh'."



Rose called the song "very refreshing," and Jenni said it was a "fun and happy song that makes you want to sing along." Rose then revealed Cardi B sang one of her lines to post a spoiler on Twitter, and the BLACKPINK member posted the tweet on her Instagram story.



In related news, the physical version of BLACKPINK's 'The Album' drops on October 6, and it's already surpassed 1 million pre-orders.



Have you heard BLACKPINK and Cardi B's new song yet?







Extra clip of “I bet you wanna” .....I got permission to post ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/mZmCb3Q7lJ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 1, 2020