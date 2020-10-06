Lee Hi reveals 'Brave Enough' MV for 'Record of Youth' OST

Lee Hi is the voice behind "Brave Enough" for the 'Record of Youth' OST.



"Brave Enough" is a monologue-style song, and it serves as the theme for the drama characters Sa Hye Joon (played by Park Bo Gum) and Ahn Jung Ha (Park So Dam), who hit a wall in life. The lyrics say, "You're doing well enough, so be brave."



Watch Lee Hi's "Brave Enough" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

