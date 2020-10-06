EXO's Baekhyun sings 'Happy' for 'Do You Like Brahms?' OST

EXO's Baekhyun is the voice behind "Happy" for the 'Do You Like Brahms?' OST.



The music video follows the growing romance between Chae Song Ah (played by Park Eun Bin) and Park Joon Young (Kim Min Jae) as they chase their dreams and love. "Happy" is a romantic ballad with acoustic guitar and cello accompaniment about confessing your feelings for someone.



Watch Baekhyun's "Happy" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments.





