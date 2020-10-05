Soyou to join Jessi and Lee Seung Chul as a judge for Mnet's teenager audition program 'CAP-TEEN'

Soyou is joining Mnet's new teenager audition program 'CAP-TEEN' as a judge!



On October 5 KST, it was announced that the former SISTAR member will be joining R&B singer/rapper Jessi and ballad singer Lee Seung Chul on the judges' panel. On 'CAP-TEEN,' parents will bring their teenager with a dream of becoming a singer to the judges to see whether or not they believe their son or daughter has what it takes.



"I can understand the participants' position because I know how excited and hard it was to be a teenager who dreamed of becoming a singer," Soyou said about why she joined the program. "I'm very careful about giving advice, but I'll try to recognize the brilliant talents of my teenage friends."



Meanwhile, Soyou previously appeared as a vocal trainer on both 'Produce 48' and 'Produce X 101.'



Check out her 'CAP-TEEN' announcement below, and stay tuned for 'CAP-TEEN' when it begins airing in November!