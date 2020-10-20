3

0

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 33 minutes ago

Golden Child drop 'Pump it Up' choreography MV

AKP STAFF

Golden Child have dropped their choreography music video for "Pump it Up".

In the MV, Golden Child go over the moves for their latest song. "Pump it Up" is the title song of the group's second single album of the same name, and it's about feeling excited at the thought of love.

Watch Golden Child's "Pump it Up" choreography MV above and their previous MV here if you missed it.

  1. Golden Child
  2. PUMP IT UP
0 134 Share 100% Upvoted
Golden Child
Golden Child drop 'Pump it Up' choreography MV
32 minutes ago   0   134
Black Swan
Black Swan drop 'Tonight' performance MV
3 hours ago   2   767

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND