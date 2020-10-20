Golden Child drop 'Pump it Up' choreography MV

Golden Child have dropped their choreography music video for "Pump it Up".
In the MV, Golden Child go over the moves for their latest song. "Pump it Up" is the title song of the group's second single album of the same name, and it's about feeling excited at the thought of love.
Watch Golden Child's "Pump it Up" choreography MV above and their previous MV here if you missed it.
