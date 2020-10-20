Kassy reveals track list for 3rd EP album 'Memory'

Kassy has revealed the track list for her third EP album 'Memory'.



The singer herself wrote the lyrics for all the tracks on her album, including her title song "Are You Happy", "Nap", "If This is Love", and "You Were a Good Man". "Are You Happy" was composed by hit composer Cho Young Soo, who also wrote her songs "The Day was Beautiful", "Story of Night Fall", and "Tock Tock".



Kassy's 'Memory' is set to drop on October 26 KST.



