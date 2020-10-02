2AM's Jo Kwon opens his official YouTube channel 'Watch or Not'

2AM's Jo Kwon has opened up his own official YouTube channel 'Watch or Not'.



On October 20, Jo Kwon shared the teaser video above titled "Jo Kwon is back," and it features footage of the 2AM member's well-known kkap style. After being discharged from his military service this past March, Jo Kwon is ready to create content for his fans.



Watch Jo Kwon's teaser video above, and check out his YouTube channel.