6

1

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

2AM's Jo Kwon opens his official YouTube channel 'Watch or Not'

AKP STAFF

2AM's Jo Kwon has opened up his own official YouTube channel 'Watch or Not'.

On October 20, Jo Kwon shared the teaser video above titled "Jo Kwon is back," and it features footage of the 2AM member's well-known kkap style. After being discharged from his military service this past March, Jo Kwon is ready to create content for his fans.

Watch Jo Kwon's teaser video above, and check out his YouTube channel

  1. 2AM
  2. Jo Kwon
  3. JO KWON IS BACK
  4. WATCH OR NOT
2 358 Share 86% Upvoted

0

Nevertheless19880 pt 56 minutes ago 0
56 minutes ago

Jo Kwon himself is so fun to watch. I have known him since he was dancing with his iconic high heels 👠 👠 and when he was guest in running man.

Share

0

armysrtrolls9 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

ewwww no

how about NOT

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Big Bang, G-Dragon, BLACKPINK, EXO
[Pann] Best selling digital albums in China
46 minutes ago   2   1,123

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND