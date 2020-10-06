IZ*ONE want you to 'Beware' of their cute charms in Japanese comeback MV

IZ*ONE have dropped the full MV for their Japanese comeback title track "Beware", from their 1st full album 'Twelve'!

Changing gears up from their previously powerful, charismatic Japanese promotion tracks like "Buenos Aires", "Vampire", and more, IZ*ONE warned fans to be extra careful of their adorable, otherworldly charms throughout the colorful MV. The girls also showcased a choreography laden with quirky, aegyo-filled moves, captivating global fans' hearts.

Check out IZ*ONE's "Beware" MV above! The group's 1st full Japanese album 'Twelve' will be released this October 21.