Super Junior's Kyuhyun cries in the rain in 'Daystar' MV teaser starring Yoo Yun Suk

Super Junior's Kyuhyun has dropped his music video teaser for "Daystar".

In the MV teaser, Kyuhyun sits in a car with rain falling outside, and Yoo Yun Suk stars as a young man going through an emotional breakup. "Daystar" is a track from Kyuhyun's ongoing 'Project: 季(season)' series, and his latest song is inspired by fall. Kyuhyun began the music project this past summer with "Dreaming" in July.

Kyuhyun's "Daystar" drops on October 8 KST. What do you think of the MV teaser?

