NCT U takes their first win ever as a unit group on 'Show Champion,' which is also the first win for new member Shotaro

On October 21, the boy group NCT U won their first win on a music show program as a group as they took home the trophy on 'Show Champion.' This is also meaningful as this was the first win for the new member, Shotaro.

NCT U is a unit group under NCT, the 23 member boy group. It is a unit group with rotating members, as different members from NCT form the unit for different songs. "Make A Wish (Birthday Song)" is performed by Taeyong, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Lucas, Xiaojun, Jaemin, and Shotaro.





NCT U was able to take their first win as a group with the song "Make A Wish (Birthday Song)," beating out BLACKPINK, VERIVERY, WEi, and Pentagon.

The boys sent a gratitude speech through a video as they were ecstatic to hear the announcement of their win. Taeyong excitedly stated that this is their first win as the unit group and continued to thank fans for their win. The members also thanked the staff of SM and stated that this win is the same as all 23 members winning the trophy.