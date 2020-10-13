D-Crunch share a snippet of their confident performance in 'Across The Universe' MV teaser

Boy group D-Crunch is here to showcase a confident, upgraded performance in their comeback title track, "Across The Universe"!

D-Crunch will be returning this October 20 at 6 PM KST with their new mini album "飛上 - Across The Universe". The mini album contains a total of 4 brand-new tracks including title track "Across The Universe" as well as "One Word", "H.A.G.Y (Have A Good Young)", and "Flower Pose".

Check out D-Crunch's first comeback MV teaser above for a hint of the boys' powerful sound and concept!

