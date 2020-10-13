GFriend's SinB sings bright & hopeful OST 'It's Like A Dream' for KBS drama 'DoDoSolSolLaLaSol'

GFriend's SinB has released a bright and hopeful solo OST for KBS2's ongoing Wed-Thurs drama series, 'DoDoSolSolLaLaSol'!

Titled "It's Like A Dream", SinB's OST is Part.2 of 'DoDoSolSolLaLaSol's OST series. The warm and refreshing OST topped with SinB's melodic voice perfectly captures the drama's message of joy and healing. In the OST MV above, viewers can get a quick recap of the story's lead couple Go Ara and Lee Jae Wook during their very unique, first and second encounters.

Meanwhile, 'DoDoSolSolLaLaSol' airs every Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9:30 PM KST.

