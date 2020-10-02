Check out the highlight teaser for season 8 of tvN's 'New Journey To The West - A Long Long Time Ago...', full of new and old games!

A brand new season of tvN's 'New Journey To The West' is just one more week away!

Subtitled 'New Journey To The West - A Long Long Time Ago...', the theme of season 8 will be a comical adaptation of a classic Korean folktale - 'Heungbu and Nolbu'! As a result, the cast members will be dressing up in the following character costumes this season - WINNER's Song Min Ho as Heungbu; Kang Ho Dong as Heungbu's 12-year old(?) son; Block B's P.O as Heungbu's greedy older brother Nolbu; Super Junior's Kyuhyun as Nolbu's equally greedy wife; Lee Soo Geun as the magical gourd; and last but not least, Eun Ji Won as a modern-day version of the swallow in the folk tale a.k.a Angry Bird!

To adhere to strict COVID19 safety guidelines, season 8 of 'New Journey To The West' will be like every other season by taking place in one single cramped room most of the time! Watch the show's newest highlight teaser above for a glimpse of some of the brand new games coming this season, on top of fan-favorite old time classics!

tvN's 'New Journey To The West - A Long Long Time Ago...' premieres on October 9 at 9:10 PM KST!