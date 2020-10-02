Actress Youn Yeo Jung's mother passes away

On October 3, veteran actress Youn Yeo Jung's label Hook Entertainment relayed unfortunate news of the actress's mother passing away.

Youn Yeo Jung's mother, Mrs. Shin So Ja, passed away at the age of 96 back on October 2. Her funeral will take place on October 4.



Actress Youn Yeo Jung also gave a brief statement through her agency, commenting, "Due to the COVID19 situation, it will be difficult to accept visitors wishing to pay respects. Please wish her a safe passage from where you are, for the safety of all."

Our condolences to Youn Yeo Jung and her family members.

