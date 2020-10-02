Yoo Jae Suk, Park Na Rae, & Heechul listed as the top variety stars in terms of brand value this month

On October 3, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation revealed brand value rankings of TV variety stars for this month, based on big data analysis!

From September 3 through October 2, 2020, the Institute analyzed big data of 50 trending variety stars in areas such as consumer participation, media activity, social activity, community activity, etc. Taking up 1st place once again this month, comedian Yoo Jae Suk of MBC's 'Hangout With Yoo' earned a total of 1,980,781 points in October.

Comedian Park Na Rae followed behind in 2nd place with a total of 1,157,542 points, while Super Junior's Heechul rose to 3rd place this month with a close points total.

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: Kim Jong Kook, Kang Ho Dong, Lee Soo Geun, Paeng Hyun Sook, Kim Sung Joo, Seo Jang Hoon, and Kim Gu Ra.