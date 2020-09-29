Check out performances from Day 1 of #BTSWEEK on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'!

#BTSWEEK on NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' is officially here!

Day 1 just kicked off on September 28 at 11:35 PM EST, beginning with a colorful and funky collaboration between BTS, The Roots, and the show host Jimmy Fallon!

Then, to wrap up the show on Day 1 as the official musical guests of the entire week, BTS brought a never-before-seen performance of "IDOL" right in front of the Gyeongbokgung Palace located Seoul! What's more is that the Gyeongbokgung Palace was even lit up purple to welcome BTS to the royal grounds, as the BTS members rocked chic modernized hanbok styles for their special stage.

Check out both performances from 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' above and below, and stay tuned for more of #BTSWEEK all week long!