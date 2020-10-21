Whiteday to disband after Yujung and Jihye leave group

Whiteday are disbanding after members Yujung and Jihye have left the group.



On October 21, WD Entertainment announced Whiteday and the Whiteday Project have officially come to an end. According to an announcement by the label, Yujung left the team due to health issues, and Jihye left due to personal issues. The social media accounts of Whiteday and Whiteday Project are also being deleted after the 28th KST.



The label concluded that they're still preparing to debut a group in the future.



