Girl's Day's Minah to play missing woman in musical 'The Days'

Girl's Day's Minah is set to play a missing woman in the musical 'The Days'.



According to her label Yooborn Company on October 6, Minah is set to play the role of a woman who went missing 20 years ago. She expressed, "It's all the more meaningful to challenge my first musical through 'The Days', which I saw as an audience. I'll work hard with gratitude that I can take the first step with great directors, staff, and seniors. As it's important to protect everyone's health, I'll do my best to prepare for it safely. Please look forward to it and show us a lot of interest."



'The Days' marks Minah's first musical role, and she's been cast alongside Yoo Joon Sang, Lee Gun Myung, Jung Sung Hwa, Min Woo Hyuk, On Joo Wan, Cho Hyung Kyun, Yoseob, and SF9's Insung.



It's set to open on November 13 KST at the Chungmu Art Center's Grand Theater.