BAE173's Junseo practices his baseball swing in individual debut trailer

BAE173 is gearing up to make their debut!
On October 5 KST, PocketDol Studio released a debut trailer video for member Junseo. In the clip, he is seen at a baseball field, having fun in the sunshine and practicing his batting skills. Junseo was the eighth member of the boy group to be introduced to fans; however, he is the first of the upcoming nine-member boy group to get his own debut trailer.
Meanwhile, as previously reported, "BAE" stands for "Before Anyone Else," "1" stands for perfection, and "73" is a lucky number. BAE173 features Bit, Doha, Youngseo, Muzin, J-Min, Yoojun, and Junseo, as well as former X1 members Nam Dohyon and Lee Hangyul.
Check out the debut trailer above, and stay tuned for more news about this exciting debut!
