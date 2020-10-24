1

BAE173's Dohyon wakes up cranky in extended debut trailer

BAE173's Dohyon has released his extended debut trailer!

In the trailer, Dohyon loses sleep and ends up cranky at his upstairs neighbors. As previously reported, "BAE" stands for "Before Anyone Else," "1" stands for perfection, and "73" is a lucky number. BAE173 features Bit, Doha, Youngseo, Muzin, J-Min, Yoojun, and Junseo as well as former X1 members Nam Dohyon and Lee Hangyul.

Check out Dohyon's debut trailer above

