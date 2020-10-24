'Show! Music Core' not airing due to '2020 LIVE in DMZ Concert'

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is not airing due to the '2020 LIVE in DMZ Concert'.



For the week of October 24, MBC will be airing the '2020 LIVE in DMZ Concert' instead of its weekly music show 'Show! Music Core'.



The 'LIVE in DMZ' concert commemorates the second anniversary of the Pyongyang Joint Declaration, which called for a military agreement, civilian exchanges and cooperation, and conditions to denuclearize North Korea. This year's concert theme is "Peace is the way," and Super Junior's Leeteuk and UEE are hosting the event.



The lineup includes MONSTA X, Song Ga In, MAMAMOO, Oh My Girl's Seunghee and YooA, Kang Daniel, (G)I-DLE, The Boyz, ITZY, LOONA, AKMU's Suhyun, Ha Sung Woon, Kim Jae Hwan, H&D, Hong Jin Ho, Ali, 2nd Moon, Jung Dong Ha, Yoon Han, Kim So Hyun and Son Joon Ho, and Go Young Yeol.