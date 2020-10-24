3

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 24 minutes ago

'Show! Music Core' not airing due to '2020 LIVE in DMZ Concert'

AKP STAFF

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is not airing due to the '2020 LIVE in DMZ Concert'.

For the week of October 24, MBC will be airing the '2020 LIVE in DMZ Concert' instead of its weekly music show 'Show! Music Core'.

The 'LIVE in DMZ' concert commemorates the second anniversary of the Pyongyang Joint Declaration, which called for a military agreement, civilian exchanges and cooperation, and conditions to denuclearize North Korea. This year's concert theme is "Peace is the way," and Super Junior's Leeteuk and UEE are hosting the event.

The lineup includes MONSTA X, Song Ga In, MAMAMOO, Oh My Girl's Seunghee and YooA, Kang Daniel, (G)I-DLE, The Boyz, ITZY, LOONA, AKMU's Suhyun, Ha Sung Woon, Kim Jae Hwan, H&D, Hong Jin Ho, Ali, 2nd Moon, Jung Dong Ha, Yoon Han, Kim So Hyun and Son Joon Ho, and Go Young Yeol.

  1. misc.
  2. SHOW MUSIC CORE
  3. MUSIC CORE
  4. 2020 DMZ CONCERT
  5. DMZ CONCERT
1 451 Share 100% Upvoted

0

bambamgot7-1,492 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share
Red Velvet, Irene
industry come to the defense of Irene
1 day ago   108   47,081
Big Bang, BTS, Epik High, SHINee, TVXQ, 2PM
5 Boy Groups Who Paved the Way for BTS
1 day ago   164   85,181

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND