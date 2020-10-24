Himchan (formerly of B.A.P) teases upcoming single 'Reason of My Life'

Himchan has revealed a teaser of his upcoming single 'Reason of My Life'.



The teaser features Himchan in a suit as well as a preview of a vocal line from his upcoming solo track, which is due out on October 25 KST.



In other news, the former B.A.P member has been out of the limelight since he was accused of sexual assault last year. The woman making the accusations against him was last suspected of blackmail.



Watch Himchan's 'Reason of My Life' teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.