4

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 39 minutes ago

BTS win #1 + Performances from October 10th 'Show! Music Core'!

AKP STAFF

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On this week's episode, Cosmic Girls' subunit CHOCOME debuted with "Hmph!", WEi debuted with "Twilight", and DaHye made her solo debut with "Poison". BLACKPINK came back with "Lovesick Girls", Dawn returned with "DAWNDIDIDAWN" featuring JessiWeki Meki made a comeback with "Cool", Golden Child came back with "Pump it Up", and cignature returned with "Arisong".

As for the winners, BTS, Sandeul, and BLACKPINK were the nominees, but it was BTS who took the win with "Dynamite". Congratulations to BTS!

Performances also included The BoyzStray Kidsfromis_9TREASUREUP10TIONH&DBDC, and GHOST9. 

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


===

DEBUT: CHOCOME


==

DEBUT: WEi


==

DEBUT: DaHye


==

COMEBACK: BLACKPINK


==

COMEBACK: Dawn


==

COMEBACK: Weki Meki


==

COMEBACK: Golden Child


==

COMEBACK: cignature


===

The Boyz


==

Stray Kids


==

fromis_9


==

TREASURE


==

UP10TION


==

H&D


==

BDC


==

GHOST9


===

  1. BTS
  2. SHOW MUSIC CORE
  3. MUSIC CORE
4 2,398 Share 57% Upvoted

0

summerbreezy2,765 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

Congrats to all who showed up to perform. You're all winners!

Share

0

Krieg-1,239 pts 34 minutes ago 0
34 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Cha Eun Woo, Sungjae, D.O., Jinyoung, IU, Suzy, Joy, Siwon, Taecyeon
10 of K-Pop's Best Idol Actors
11 hours ago   49   17,400
The Top 10 Best Girl Group Debuts of All Time
8 hours ago   21   3,113

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND