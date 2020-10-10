BTS win #1 + Performances from October 10th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's episode, Cosmic Girls' subunit CHOCOME debuted with "Hmph!", WEi debuted with "Twilight", and DaHye made her solo debut with "Poison". BLACKPINK came back with "Lovesick Girls", Dawn returned with "DAWNDIDIDAWN" featuring Jessi, Weki Meki made a comeback with "Cool", Golden Child came back with "Pump it Up", and cignature returned with "Arisong".



As for the winners, BTS, Sandeul, and BLACKPINK were the nominees, but it was BTS who took the win with "Dynamite". Congratulations to BTS!



Performances also included The Boyz, Stray Kids, fromis_9, TREASURE, UP10TION, H&D, BDC, and GHOST9.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







DEBUT: CHOCOME







DEBUT: WEi







DEBUT: DaHye







COMEBACK: BLACKPINK







COMEBACK: Dawn







COMEBACK: Weki Meki







COMEBACK: Golden Child







COMEBACK: cignature







The Boyz







Stray Kids







fromis_9







TREASURE







UP10TION







H&D







BDC







GHOST9







