Block B's P.O joins cast of upcoming drama 'Mouse' alongside Lee Seung Gi

Block B's P.O has joined the cast of the upcoming drama 'Mouse' alongside Lee Seung Gi.



On October 29, reports revealed P.O will be starring in the new tvN drama, and a rep from the network confirmed, "It's true that P.O will be starring in the new drama 'Mouse'."



'Mouse' will be set in a time when humans can identify psychopaths from the womb through a DNA test. Lee Seung Gi was previously confirmed to be playing the role of rookie police officer Jung Ba Reum, and Lee Hee Joon, Park Joo Hyun, and Kyung Soo Jin are also starring in the series.



P.O is currently starring in JTBC's 'More Than Friends' after starring in the hit tvN drama 'Hotel Del Luna' last year. He's also featured in the variety show 'New Journey to the West 8'.