Siwan thanks former co-star Lee Dong Wook for sending a coffee cart to his new drama set

On October 29, Siwan took to his Instagram to thanks his former co-star Lee Dong Wook for sending a coffee cart to his current drama filming set!

On this day, Siwan wrote, "Lee Dong Wook is heaven," in response to the banner message Lee Dong Wook sent along with his coffee cart gift. Encouraging Siwan as well as the cast and crew of his new drama series JTBC's 'Run On', Lee Dong Wook wrote, "Yes, you are my best creation," quoting a line from his drama and added on, "To Lee Dong Wook, Lim Siwan is heaven."

Last year, Siwan and Lee Dong Wook worked together on the set of OCN's horror/mystery drama 'Hell Is Other People'.