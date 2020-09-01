1

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 18 minutes ago

Oh My Girl's YooA prepares for her solo debut with 'Bon Voyage' as she releases teaser images and motion collage teaser

Oh My Girl's YooA has unveiled more teaser images for her solo debut.

At midnight on September 2nd KST, Oh My Girl dropped more of YooA's debut teaser images along with a motion collage teaser for her upcoming mini-album 'Bon Voyage'.

The original Korean title for the mini-album is "child of the forest", depicted in the concept teaser images that have been released. YooA definitely resembles a child of the forest as she emits innocents among the greenery around her.

YooA's mini-album will fully drop on September 7 at 6 PM KST! So stay tuned for more teasers to come!

