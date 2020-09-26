Netizens head over heels seeing Seo Ye Ji & Joo Ji Hoon starring back to back in a 'Naver Series' CF

Actress Seo Ye Ji and actor Joo Ji Hoon recently starred back to back in a unique CF for 'Naver's 'My Favorite Series' campaign!

For this campaign, Seo Ye Ji and Joo Ji Hoon each read an excerpt from a new 'Naver Webtoon' series currently gaining popularity - 'Harem Men'. First, Seo Ye Ji narrates the role of the kingdom's queen, agreeing to hire royal concubines in order to ensure an heir to the throne and prosperity for the nation. Next, Joo Ji Hoon takes up where Seo Ye Ji left off in the role of a man who volunteers as a concubine, earning a living by entertaining the royal family.

After watching the short CF campaign (over and over again), netizens are demanding for these two stars to work together in a full-length production, ASAP!

Do you want to see more of Seo Ye Ji x Joo Ji Hoon's on-screen chemistry?