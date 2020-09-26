18

BLACKPINK announce 'Comeback Live' before 'The Album' release

BLACKPINK have announced their 'Comeback Live' event for 'The Album'.

Before dropping their first full album 'The Album', the YG Entertainment girl group will be holding a streaming event on VLive. The teaser poster below reveals BLACKPINK will be streaming their 'Comeback Live' event on October 1 at 9PM EST. 

BLACKPINK's 'The Album' drops on October 2 at 12AM EST. 

Are you excited for BLACKPINK's comeback?

2

choochookwain319 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I'm excited. I'm really hoping a song that has the same vibe as their 2016 songs 'Stay' & 'Playing with Fire' 😍

flopppy-954 pts 5 minutes ago
5 minutes ago

Why copy bts je*ks? Bts outsold.bts paved the way

