Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Seventeen's Mingyu to sit out of online meet & greet event due to poor health conditions

AKP STAFF

On September 26, Pledis Entertainment notified fans with an update via their Japanese website and SNS platforms ahead of Seventeen's scheduled online meet and greet event. 

The notice revealed that due to sudden poor health conditions, Seventeen member Mingyu is unable to participate in the live meet and greet. As a result, Seventeen will be carrying out their meet and greet on this day as 12-members. 

The agency also promised to update fans on any developments in Mingyu's health conditions. Get well soon, Mingyu!

br1deofchani52 pts 56 minutes ago 0
56 minutes ago

i hope king mingyu gets well soon

if he needs anyone to hand him the remote make him some soup or give him a sponge bath i'm available

