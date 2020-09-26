Seventeen's Mingyu to sit out of online meet & greet event due to poor health conditions

On September 26, Pledis Entertainment notified fans with an update via their Japanese website and SNS platforms ahead of Seventeen's scheduled online meet and greet event.

The notice revealed that due to sudden poor health conditions, Seventeen member Mingyu is unable to participate in the live meet and greet. As a result, Seventeen will be carrying out their meet and greet on this day as 12-members.

The agency also promised to update fans on any developments in Mingyu's health conditions. Get well soon, Mingyu!